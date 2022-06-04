The court allowed a special investigation into Yanukovych in the case of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea

The court allowed a special pre-trial investigation into former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in the case of signing an agreement on the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

This was reported on Saturday, June 4, by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Yanukovych is suspected of treason in the case of these agreements. A special pre-trial investigation will allow the proceedings to be transferred to court.

Thus, in 2010 Yanukovych signed an agreement between Ukraine and Russia on the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the territory of Ukraine, realizing that it harms the countryʼs sovereignty. The content and terms of this agreement were imposed in Moscow by Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

SBI explains: Viktor Yanukovych created conditions for the continued stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Ukraine for 25 years, which contributed to the increase (instead of withdrawal) of military equipment and personnel of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine, which it used during the 2014 occupation of Crimea.