A submarine was launched for tourists in Vietnam. It can dive 100 meters

A submarine for tourist travel has been launched in Vietnam, and it has already been launched on the island of Hong Che. This was reported by CNN.

The boat is called Triton DeepView 24, it is 15.4 meters long, can reach a depth of 100 meters, and can accommodate 24 passengers.

Passengers will be able to see sunken ships, reefs, and marine life, as well as a diving show, launched to raise awareness of environmental issues.

The scuba dive lasts 30 minutes and costs $ 60 for adults and $ 40 for children.