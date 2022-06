Curfew control is being tightened in Kyiv oblast. Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv oblast military administration, stated that hostile reconnaissance and sabotage groups were operating in the oblast.

The curfew in the oblast is from 11 pm to 5 am.

"I would like to emphasize that we are strengthening control over the observance of the curfew. Do not forget about the light-masking regime and do not ignore the air alarms," Kuleba added.