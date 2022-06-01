In Kherson oblast, the occupiers change into the uniform of the Armed Forces and kidnap people

In Kherson oblast, the Russian military changes into the uniform of the Armed Forces and kidnaps civilians. Locals think they are allegedly helping Ukrainian forces, so they tell them about the occupiersʼ positions.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South".

"Disguised in the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers go to the homes of residents of villages in Kherson oblast and ask where the current position of the Russians. Those who start telling in confidence, thinking that they are helping their own people, are caught and taken away in an unknown direction without explanations and communication, ”the statement reads.

Currently, there is no mobile connection of Ukrainian operators in Kherson oblast, and due to the issuance of Crimean operator cards, the occupiers are collecting passport data of local residents for the upcoming "referendum".