The Migration Service has simplified the issuance, renewal and replacement of passports for children

The State Migration Service has simplified the procedure for issuing, renewing and replacing passports for children. This should make it easier to cross the border.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Kateryna Pavlichenko.

"Every child has the opportunity to cross the state border in both directions on the basis of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine to travel abroad, which is valid, as well as on the basis of a passport for travel abroad of her parents or legal representatives, which includes information about this child." — Pavlichenko noted.