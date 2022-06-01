The director of one of the state enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine, who demanded $60,000 in bribes, will stand trial

The officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) have completed a pre-trial investigation into the director of a state-owned enterprise of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine, who demanded a bribe of $60,000 from an entrepreneur, DBR reports.

The official demanded a bribe from a private entrepreneur for the opportunity to change the purpose of two of his land plots with a total area of 4 hectares for construction.

The director promised not to create artificial barriers and to issue to the entrepreneur an act of writing off the agricultural storage, which is on the balance of the state enterprise and located on one of these sites.

On November 18, 2021, DBR officers detained the director of the State Enterprise after receiving $50,000, most of the ill-gotten gains.

He faces imprisonment for a term of 7 to 12 years with confiscation of property.