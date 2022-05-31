The Council increased budget expenditures by UAH 287 billion. Where will the money go

The Verkhovna Rada supported the amendments to the state budget for 2022, increasing the expenditure part by UAH 287.1 billion due to additional external borrowings.

This was announced by the deputy from the party "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Expenditures will increase by:

national security and defense — UAH 247,769.9 million;

replenishment of the reserve fund — UAH 1,500 million;

assistance under the eSupport program — UAH 5,824.5 million;

financial support for the payment of pensions, allowances and increases to pensions and the deficit of the Pension Fund — UAH 20,063.1 million.

The funds will also be used to provide monthly targeted assistance to internally displaced persons to cover living expenses, in particular to pay for housing and communal services — UAH 12,536.7 million.