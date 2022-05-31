An 18-carat gold relic worth $ 2 million stolen from church in New York

In the United States, in New York City, an unknown person broke an altar in a church, stole a gold relic worth $ 2 million and removed the head from an angel statue.

This was reported by The Guardian.

The incident took place last week at St. Augustineʼs Roman Catholic Church, known as Notre Dame. The church was then closed due to renovations, and recordings from the churchʼs security cameras disappeared.

The Diocese of Brooklyn called it a "brazen crime of disrespect and hatred." It is said that the thieves cut through the metal protective cover and took away the tabernacle (communion box), which dates back to the opening of the church in the 1890s. The tabernacle is made of 18-carat gold and decorated with jewelry, its value is estimated at $ 2 million, it is indispensable because of its historical and artistic value.

The box is described as "a masterpiece and one of the most expensive tabernacles in the country, protected by its own security system, which includes an electronic security safe and a 2.5-centimeter-thick steel plate that completely covers the tabernacle".

In addition, thieves beheaded statues of angels on the sides of the tabernacle. The safe in the sacristy, where the priests are preparing for Mass, was also opened, but there was nothing inside.