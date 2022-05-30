For the murder attempt of the police lieutenant colonel in Kharkiv the Prosecutorʼs Office reported on suspicion to the Kharkiv resident

For attempted murder of a lieutenant colonel of police in Kharkiv, the regional prosecutorʼs office reported the suspicion of a 37-year-old Kharkiv resident (Part 2, Article 28, Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation established that in January 2019, the man was offered to kill a police lieutenant colonel, to which he agreed.

Putting on a balaclava, the man fired a revolver into the neck of a law enforcement officer while he was walking the dog. When the lieutenant colonel fell to the ground and fainted, the killerʼs partner began to kick him in the head. After that, the attackers disappeared from the scene.

The victimʼs life was saved by doctors.

The issue of involvement of other persons in the commission of this crime is currently being resolved.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Investigative Department of the Prosecutorʼs Office in Kharkiv Oblast, and operational support is being provided by officers of the Kharkiv Department of the Internal Security Department of the National Police of Ukraine.