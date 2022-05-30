Poroshenko left Ukraine

The fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, has passed the border.

This was announced by Peopleʼs Deputy Volodymyr Aryev.

"It simply came to our notice then. Poroshenko left for the Netherlands for the summit of the European Peopleʼs Party, the largest party association in the European Union, of which European Solidarity is an associate member. The authorities have understood that legal arbitrariness with an unjustified ban on crossing the border is grossly contrary to the declared European integration," the deputy wrote.

On Monday, Poroshenko addressed President Volodymyr Zelensky with assurances that the opposition and the authorities are working to strengthen Ukraine. He said he was heading from Kyiv to the Congress and Summit of the European Peopleʼs Party — "the most influential political family in Europe, whose members are the leadership of the EU and many member states."

Poroshenko stressed that he has a corresponding official invitation from the President of the European Peopleʼs Party and a business trip signed by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.