In Brazil, due to heavy rains, large-scale landslides began. At least 56 people were killed

In Brazil, heavy rains in the northeastern state of Pernambuco have killed at least 56 people. More than 20 others were injured.

This was reported by CNN.

The downpours lasted all weekend. Due to this, large-scale landslides began in the region. In some parts of the state, the monthly rainfall fell during the day.

According to the latest figures, about 60 people are missing. Also, almost 4,000 Brazilians were left homeless as their homes were destroyed. In the city of Recife, special points have been opened in schools to accommodate the victims.