In Ireland, a boy found an unexploded World War I grenade on a beach

In the north of Ireland, on a beach in County Down, a child found an unexploded World War I grenade.

This was reported by the BBC.

The boy contacted the Northern Ireland Police Department after noticing a device on Caltra Beach. An army technical officer arrived at the scene and confirmed that it was a World War I-era Mills hand grenade.

The grenade was then taken to a country park, where it was blown up. Police said it was still a grenade capable of exploding.

"Many thanks to the young man who found the grenade and warned the police, and thank you to all the officials involved and warned," police said on Facebook.

The Mills grenade was first developed during World War I in 1915 and became the first hand grenade to be produced in large quantities in Britain. The radius of the grenade fragments is 30 meters, the radius of possible damage is 100 meters.