In Lviv oblast, police detained a Kyiv resident who blew up four people in a car

A resident of Kyiv was detained in Lviv oblast for leaving a grenade in a car carrying four people.

This was reported by the Lviv oblast police.

According to police, a grenade, probably an F-1, exploded in a car in the parking lot of one of the hotels. A woman and three men were injured in the blast. All of them are residents of Kyiv oblast.

An acquaintance of the victims, with whom they had a joint "business project", left the grenade in the car.

A few weeks ago, the attacker offered his acquaintances to give him several thousand US dollars, for which he had to buy cars abroad, deliver them to Ukraine, and then give them to "customers". However, he did not buy cars, and when the future owners came to Lviv oblast to meet non-existent cars, the suspect decided to kill them.

He got out of the car under a contrived pretext, leaving a bag with a grenade that exploded in the front passenger seat.

Now Kyivan face up to ten to fifteen years in prison.