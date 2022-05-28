In Mexico, the ancient city of Maya was discovered on a construction site

On the Mexican Yucatan Peninsula near the city of Merida, archaeologists have found the ruins of the ancient city of Maya. It was found on the construction site of the future industrial park, Reuters and The Guardian reported.

Palaces with pyramids, utensils, ornaments, and tools were found in the ancient city. The foundations of some buildings are well preserved, so archaeologists believe that the city was inhabited from 600 to 900 AD. They believe more than 4,000 people lived in it.

Archaeologists say they are very surprised by the discovery, especially because part of the city is very well preserved.