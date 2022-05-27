Adviser to the Head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak: If Russia does not lose the war with Ukraine, the Third World War will begin on the continent

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, believes that there will be a third world war in the world if Russia does not lose the war in Ukraine.

He stated this on the air of the national telethon.

Podoliak is confident that Ukraine will receive Western rocket-propelled grenade launchers when Europe finally understands the key quintessence of this war.

"Itʼs very simple. If Russia does not lose, then Russian chauvinism and revanchism will only swell, they will become larger. And the war — the Third World War, which they [the Europeans] are so afraid of — will definitely happen," Podoliak explained, adding that Ukraine has already humiliated the Russian army, showing that itʼs definitely not the “second in the world”.

"Russia will hate us much more... They will want revenge on us," Podoliak said.