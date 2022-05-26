The occupying authorities extended the school year in Mariupol until September 1

The Russian occupiers continue to forcibly impose the Russian curriculum in schools in Mariupol and have announced the extension of the school year until September 1.

The adviser of the Mariupol mayor Petro Andriushchenko reported about it.

"The main goal is de-Ukrainization and preparation for the school year according to the Russian program. Children will be brainwashed all summer, Russian language, and literature, Russian history and mathematics will be taught in Russian," the adviser added.

According to him, the occupiers plan to open nine schools but were able to find only 53 teachers who agreed to work.

"Six teachers per school is a vivid illustration of Russian education in Mariupol during the occupation," Andriushchenko commented.