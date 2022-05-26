The occupiers shelled Sumy and Chernihiv and are trying to completely capture Lyman

Operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces as of 06:00:

Belarus is trying to prevent the illicit trafficking of weapons and ammunition that could be lost by Russian troops;

The enemy fired 120-mm mortars and artillery shells at the Bachiv and Krasnopillia districts of the Sumy oblast and Chernihiv oblast;

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy fired in the areas of the settlements of Ternova and Cherkasky Tyshky;

The enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation in the Izyum area and resume the offensive on Slovyansk. He fired artillery, multiple rocket launchers, mortars and tanks at the settlements of Chepil, Dovhenke, Kurulka, Bohorodychne and Studenok;

In the Donetsk direction, the enemyʼs main efforts are focused on taking full control of the village of Lyman and trying to improve the tactical situation near Sievierodonetsk and Avdiivka.

the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the area of Sievierodonetsk. He stormed the settlement of Ustynivka but had no success;

in the Bakhmut direction , the enemy tried unsuccessfully to advance in the areas of Komyshuvakha, Lypovy and Nahirny;

in the Avdiivka direction, the occupiers carried out assault operations in the Krasnohorivka, Kamyanka, Avdiivka, and Pisky districts, but were unsuccessful;

in the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy made an attempt to attack the area of the settlement of Zolota Niva, withdrew with losses. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired artillery at the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Charivne, Orikhiv, and Kamyanka;

In the Mykolayiv direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation and ensure access to the administrative borders of the Kherson region. He stormed the settlement of Tavriyske, but had no success;

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to carry out assault actions around the settlement of Mykolayivka. Civilian infrastructure was shelled near Osokorivka, Trudolyubivka and Dobryanka.