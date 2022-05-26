Three people died in a shooting in Kharkiv. The attacker was neutralized

In the evening of May 25, a shooting occurred in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, killing three people. An unknown man opened fire with a machine gun.

This was reported by the police of Kharkiv oblast.

Police officers of the special-purpose regiment, the criminal investigation department, and the territorial unit were sent to detain the malefactor. According to police, "the offender was neutralized" during the detention.

The circumstances of the incident and the participants in the shootout are being established. Nothing has been reported about them yet.