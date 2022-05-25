”After the war, we will do everything humanely.” In Lysychansk, the dead are buried in a mass grave

In Lysychansk, Luhansk oblast, police are burying dead and deceased people in a mass grave. So far, 150 people have been buried there.

This was announced by the head of the oblast military administration (OMA) Serhiy Haidai.

"Currently, the police of Luhansk oblast are replacing many services, in particular, a specially formed funeral team. Police officers go to the places of death as a result of shelling or natural death of citizens and bury people in a mass grave," Haidai said.

According to him, the police issue documents to the relatives of the victims, which will later allow them to obtain death certificates, and after the war, relatives of the dead will be able to rebury the bodies.

"After the war, we will do everything humanely," the head of the OMA summed up.