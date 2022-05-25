General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russiaʼs main efforts are focused on capturing Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts

The main efforts of the Russian army are focused on trying to establish full control over the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

This is stated in the evening address of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions is unchanged. At the end of May 2022, practical maneuvers of Belarusian army units are planned at landfills in Belarus.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy continues to cover areas of the Russian-Ukrainian border to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops, shelling border facilities.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the occupiers are shelling the areas where our troops are concentrated. They fired on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Krasnopillya, Sumy region, as well as Ternova, Ruski Tyshky, Dovhenke and Nova Dmytrivka in Kharkiv oblast.

The enemy is trying to improve the tactical position of its units in the Izium and Slovyansk districts. The occupiers tried to advance in the districts of Dovhenke, Kharkiv oblast and Bohorodychne of Donetsk oblast, were unsuccessful and withdrew.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy inflicts artillery and air strikes in the Lyman and Komyshuvakha districts of Donetsk oblast and Sievierodonetsk and Novozvanivka in Luhansk oblast.

The Russians tried to advance on the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Lypove and Nyrkove, were unsuccessful and withdrew.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Russian occupiers carried out unsuccessful assaults in the areas of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kamyanka, Avdiivka and Pisky.

In the South Buh direction, enemy units tried to improve the tactical position in the direction of Mykolayiv and ensure access to the administrative borders of Kherson oblast. They fired on the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Trudolyubivka, Novopavlivka, Blahodatny and Posad-Pokrovsky.