Morning report of the General Staff: Russia has reduced combat activity in a number of oblasts

On the 89th day of the war, Russia continues its missile attacks on Ukraine and the offensive in the east, and Belarus is deploying additional units in the border areas of Gomel oblast. In general, Russia has focused on maintaining the occupied borders, there is no active offensive.

This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy is trying to keep the previously occupied borders — setting up checkpoints and fortifications.

In the east, Russia tried to advance near Dovhenke, but the Defence Forces repulsed the offensive. Also, the enemy does not stop trying to capture Sievierodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy fought in the area of Oleksandropol, but, suffering losses, retreated.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, a decrease in the intensity of hostilities is noticeable. The enemy is trying to gain a foothold and reach the positions of the Defense Forces.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the South Buh area. Focuses its main efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers, conducting reconnaissance and strengthening positions. He fired on the positions of the Defense Forces with artillery and jet artillery.

No significant movements of personnel and equipment were recorded in the Transnistrian region of Moldova.

Due to the losses, the enemy was forced to withdraw T-62 tanks from storage to recruit reserve battalion tactical groups that are being formed to be sent to Ukraine.