In Australia, the opposition won the parliamentary elections

Australiaʼs ruling coalition of the Liberal and National Parties is losing the parliamentary election. Incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison has already conceded defeat.

ABC writes about it.

According to the results of more than 58% of the vote, the opposition Labor Party is already winning 72 seats in parliament and the ruling coalition 55. Another 12 seats will go to other parties. At the same time, the fate of 13 places is still unknown. A majority in parliament requires 76 seats.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has already made a speech in which he said that winning the election would be an "incredible honor" for him. Albanese is likely to be Australiaʼs next prime minister.

How does the opposition feel about the war in Ukraine?

All parliamentary parties in Australia supported Ukraineʼs assistance in the war with Russia. Therefore, even with a change of government, Australiaʼs position will not change. In mid-March, Albanese himself made clear his position in support of Ukraine and assured that Australia would continue to provide military and financial support to Ukraine, impose sanctions on Russia and help Ukrainian refugees.