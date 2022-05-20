The Baltic states are giving up Russian electricity

European energy exchange Nord Pool suspends trading in Russian electricity. The Baltic states will no longer buy electricity from Russia.

This was reported by the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Energy.

"We must stop funding the Russian military machine," said Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreiva.

He noted that this is not only a step towards Lithuaniaʼs energy independence, but also a sign of solidarity with Ukraine.

Lithuaniaʼs energy needs are met through the Klaipeda LNG terminal with cargo from the United States, thanks to local production and imports from EU countries through Sweden, Poland and Latvia. The country abandoned Russian oil a month ago.

Lithuanian Twitter operator Litgrid later said on Twitter that the decision meant that no other Baltic country would buy Russian electricity.