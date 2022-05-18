In Kropyvnytskyi, the member of council from OPFL while being “high” started a fight with police officers

In Kropyvnytskyi, a local MP from the OPFL party had a fight with law enforcement officers who wanted to check his connections with collaborators. During the search, drugs were found on him.

The State Bureau of Investigation press service writes about it.

"During operational activities in the Kirovohrad Oblast, State Bureau of Investigation employees tried to check the member of the Kropyvnytskyi City Council from the banned in Ukraine political party "Opposition Platform — For Life ". But the member of the council began to put up fierce physical resistance to militiamen», — it is told in the message.

After that, in order to avoid detention, the man began to complain of feeling unwell and asked to be taken to hospital. During the search of the member of the council, unregistered weapons with ammunition, and drugs were found, and he was in a state of intoxication.

Criminal proceedings were instituted against the member of the council under Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition).