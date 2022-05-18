SpaceX has launched another batch of Starlink satellites — there are more than 2.3 thousand in orbit

Elon Maskʼs SpaceX has successfully launched another 53 Starlink satellites into orbit.

It announced this on Twitter.

"Deployment of 53 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX said.

According to the portal Space.com, this year SpaceX has already launched 20 missions, 13 of which were launched by Starlink satellites. In total, the company has launched more than 2,300 Starlink satellites to date.

Starlink is a project of SpaceX, which provides access to broadband Internet through a network of satellites. Its speed is up to 1 Gbps, and you can use it anywhere on Earth.

After the Russian invasion, SpaceX turned on the Starlink system over Ukraine and sent Starlink stations to it.