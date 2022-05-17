In Kyiv, people said goodbye to the first president Leonid Kravchuk

A farewell ceremony with the first president Leonid Kravchuk took place in Kyiv. He was 88 years old.

This was reported by the Office of the President.

The farewell ceremony took place at the Ukrainian House in Kyiv. The event was attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena.

"Leonid Makarovych was the man to whom one could turn for wise advice. He has always heard and understood the aspirations of the people, even in the most difficult moments for our country. His contribution to the formation of an independent Ukraine is invaluable. As well as efforts to recognize our state as an equal participant in world processes and overcome the consequences of totalitarianism," Zelenskyy said.

Other presidents also attended the ceremony: Leonid Kuchma, the second, Viktor Yushchenko, the third, and Petro Poroshenko, the fifth.

In addition, many other prominent politicians and public figures were noticed at the ceremony. In particular, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko, brothers Hryhoriy and Ihor Surkisy, Oleksandr Moroz and Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko stood in front of the ceremony at the entrance to the Ukrainian House. Also, Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and many others were present.

Kravchuk will be buried in Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv.