Large-scale military exercises “Hedgehog 2022” start in Estonia. They will be attended by soldiers from 10 countries

Large-scale exercises of the Estonian Defense Forces Siil 2022 ("Hedgehog 2022") begin today. 7,000 reservists will take part in them.

This was reported by the Estonian National Broadcasting Company.

In total, more than 15,000 servicemen from 10 countries will take part in the twentieth military exercise.

Their purpose is to test combat capability and assess international cooperation in responding to various threats. The emphasis will be on regional cooperation. The maneuvers will involve American, British and Polish missile systems.

The training will end on June 3.