Switzerland voted to simplify donations in a referendum

About 60.2% of Swiss people supported the simplification of donations in a referendum.

This was reported by Swissinfo.

This result almost coincided with public opinion polls in recent weeks. Most of those who supported the law live in the French-speaking south and west of the country. Four German-speaking cantons of Switzerland voted against.

As a result of the referendum, the current model of organ donation will be changed: from now on, if a person does not actively refuse to donate during his or her lifetime, he or she will be considered in favor. In case of doubt, family members will be consulted.

The Swiss government will also create a national register where people can refuse donations.

The Federal Office of Public Health has announced that the updated law on donation will take effect no earlier than 2024.