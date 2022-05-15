From now on, participation in the Electronic Court is possible with the help of “Diia. Signature”

Now you can take part in the court hearing or sign documents for the court online, using "Diia. Signature". This service can be used by Ukrainians who have left their homes due to full-scale war or are in temporarily occupied territories.

How to create "Diia. Signature"?

Go to "Diia" and press "Menu".

Select "Diia. Signature" and click "Create".

Go through a face check. Just blink or smile.

Come up with a 5-digit password.

Now you can participate in e-justice, as well as sign documents online: application on the portal "Diia", lease agreement, official letter, etc.

How does "Diia. Signature" work?

When you sign a document, artificial intelligence compares the biometrics of your face with a photo on your ID card or passport. And you need to blink or smile in order for "Diia" to understand that you are a real person.