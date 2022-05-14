The worldʼs longest pedestrian drawbridge has opened in the Czech Republic

In the Czech Republic, the longest pedestrian drawbridge in the world has opened in the resort of Dolni Morava. The 721-meter-long bridge was named Sky Bridge 721.

This was reported by CNN.

Sky Bridge 721 is suspended on ropes at a height of 95 meters above the bottom of the valley and extends at an altitude of 1,110 to 1,116 meters above sea level. The width of the bridge is 1.2 meters. It can be reached by cable car and walk only one way. Leaving the path on the other side, visitors can walk along a cobbled forest path, along which there are plaques with details of the history of the Czech Republic. There is also a corresponding virtual reality phone game. The bridge is open to children of all ages and heights but is not suitable for people with wheelchairs.

Currently, travelers must book tickets for Sky Bridge 721 in advance on this site, prices for adults start at 350 Czech crowns (about $ 14.60).

This bridge is 154 meters longer than the current drawbridge of the Guinness World Records, the Baglung Parbat pedestrian bridge in Nepal.

Dolni Morava Resort is located on the border of the Czech Republic and Poland. There are also ski slopes, roller coasters, which are considered the second-longest in Europe, a restaurant on top of the mountain, and various attractions.