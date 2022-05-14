North Korea has recognized the coronavirus outbreak as “the biggest shock” for the country

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the coronavirus outbreak in the country a "big shock."

This was reported by Renhap news agency.

Speaking to members of the North Korean Politburo, Kim Jong Un noted that the coronavirus is the biggest challenge facing the DPRK in its history.

According to official data, only on May 13 in a country with a population of 26 million 174 thousand new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed.

Overall, about 524,000 people have got coronavirus in North Korea since the end of April.