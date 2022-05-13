The Ministry of Education and Science has published the schedule of the single entrance exam for entrants

Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet signed an order approving the calendar plan for organizing and conducting a national multi-subject test (NMT) in 2022.

Testing will take place in three sessions:

main: July 18 — August 10;

additional: August 16-20;

special: September 12-16.

Those who did not have the opportunity to create a registration card for participation in the NMT in time, will be able to do so from June 10 to 20, and then on July 8-12 on their Information page must confirm their desire to take the exam during an additional session.