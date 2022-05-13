News

The Ministry of Education and Science has published the schedule of the single entrance exam for entrants

Date:

Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet signed an order approving the calendar plan for organizing and conducting a national multi-subject test (NMT) in 2022.

Testing will take place in three sessions:

  • main: July 18 — August 10;
  • additional: August 16-20;
  • special: September 12-16.

Those who did not have the opportunity to create a registration card for participation in the NMT in time, will be able to do so from June 10 to 20, and then on July 8-12 on their Information page must confirm their desire to take the exam during an additional session.