UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died at the age of 73, according to the state news agency WAM.

In 2004, he became the second president of the UAE and was one of the richest people on the planet, according to Forbes magazine.

Due to the death of the sheikh, a formal mourning was announced in the country for 40 days and flags were lowered.

All ministries, agencies, federal and local agencies and the private sector have been shut down for 3 days.