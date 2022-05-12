Due to bad weather in Kyiv, there may be no light in three districts of the city

Residents of Obolonskyi, Podilskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts may not have light in Kyiv due to evening weather (rain and strong winds).

Due to bad weather, high-voltage lines supplying 100,000 customers in these areas were cut off. At 8:45 pm the communal services managed to repair it for the majority of customers, another 19,000 remain without electricity.

The disaster also affected Sumy, Chernihiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts. Thus, in the city of Shostka in Sumy oblast, there is no light and water, fallen trees, and damaged roofs.