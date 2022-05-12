In Nepal, a woman climbed Everest for the tenth time and broke her own record

In Nepal, Sherpa Lakpa broke her own record for climbing Everest — she reached the top of the worldʼs highest mountain for the tenth time on Thursday, May 12.

This was reported by ABC News.

According to her brother and the organizer of the Mingma Gel expedition, Lakpa and several other climbers took advantage of the favorable weather to reach the summit at an altitude of 8,849 meters early in the morning. Then he said that his sister was healthy, everything worked out, and she was already coming down from the top.

A native of Nepal, 48-year-old Sherpa Lakpa lives with her three children in the United States in West Hartford, Connecticut. This successful ascent was her tenth — the highest figure among women.