Apple has lost its position as the most expensive company in the world

Apple has lost its status as the most expensive company in the world — amid a massive sale of its shares. From now on, Saudi Arabiaʼs oil and gas producer Aramco is in first place.

This was reported by the BBC.

Investors are selling stocks of technology firms as they move to assets they consider less risky (bitcoin, other major cryptocurrencies and digital assets also continue to fall sharply). Shares of Apple fell more than 5% in New York on Wednesday, May 11, and by the end of the trading day their market value was $2,37 trillion. This means that it lost the place of the most expensive company in the world to the oil and gas company Aramco, which was valued at $2,42 trillion. Since the beginning of the year, Apple shares have fallen by 20%.