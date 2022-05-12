”Gas case”: NABU detained a probable accomplice of former MP Onishchenko, who was hiding in Russia for 6 years

Police uncovered and detained a suspect in the "gas case" who had been in hiding for six years. He was caught at one of the checkpoints.
This was reported in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).
According to Babel sources, Roman Yakymashchenko, director of Kyivgazenerho Trading House, was detained. He fled to Russia in 2016 and has been wanted ever since. He returned to Ukraine outside the border checkpoints and conspired not to be detained.
The suspect was found during a check of documents at the checkpoint, after which the State Border Guard Service and the National Police informed NABU detectives. On May 11, 2022, the WACS chose a measure of restraint for Yakymashchenko in the form of detention with an alternative to UAH 744,000 bail.
- The Gas Cause is one of the largest corruption schemes in Ukraineʼs history. According to the investigation, Peopleʼs Deputy Oleksandr Onyschenko created a criminal organization, the members of which, from January 2013 to June 2016, seized more than 1.6 billion hryvnias from gas sales under joint venture agreements with PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannya. As a result, Ukrgazvydobuvannia suffered more than UAH 740 million in losses.
- Police believe that there were 29 people in the criminal organization. They were all informed of the suspicion. During the investigation, € 6 million, one plane, the office of a criminal organization, 10 apartments, 9 houses, 10 plots of land, 11 cars, 39 bank accounts totaling UAH 315 million were seized.