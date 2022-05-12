”Gas case”: NABU detained a probable accomplice of former MP Onishchenko, who was hiding in Russia for 6 years

Police uncovered and detained a suspect in the "gas case" who had been in hiding for six years. He was caught at one of the checkpoints.

This was reported in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

According to Babel sources, Roman Yakymashchenko, director of Kyivgazenerho Trading House, was detained. He fled to Russia in 2016 and has been wanted ever since. He returned to Ukraine outside the border checkpoints and conspired not to be detained.

The suspect was found during a check of documents at the checkpoint, after which the State Border Guard Service and the National Police informed NABU detectives. On May 11, 2022, the WACS chose a measure of restraint for Yakymashchenko in the form of detention with an alternative to UAH 744,000 bail.