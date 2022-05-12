Smartphones, watches and headphones. Google has introduced new gadgets

For the first time in many years, Google has unveiled new software and several new gadgets at Mountain View, California.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are due out in October 2022. The new line will receive the next generation Google Tensor processor. Pixel 7 will have two cameras, Pixel 7 Pro — three.

The color scheme offers two solutions: orange and swamp, the frame around the camera is metal.

The Pixel 6a smartphone will have two cameras in addition to the front and will be equipped with Android 12. It will be available for $ 499 in July.

Pixel Buds Pro headphones are equipped with active noise absorption, automatic volume control and connection to multiple devices.

Pre-orders for the flagship headphones will open on July 21 and will cost $ 199

The headphones will have four color solutions: Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello and Fog.

Updated augmented reality glasses can translate the language live and display the translation in the form of captions on the glass. Other details about the gadget have not yet been announced.

Google has also introduced an analogue of the Apple Wallet for storing bank cards, boarding passes and vaccination certificates.

The new Google Pixel Watch is integrated with the Fitbit ecosystem and features Wear OS 3.

Google Voice Assistant will launch without the "Okay, Google" command and recognize live language.