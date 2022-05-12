An “immersion mode” will appear in Google Maps. The company has combined Street View and satellite imagery

Google Maps will soon have a new "immersion mode" that combines billions of street views and aerial photographs. So the company wants to create a digital model of the world.

Google wrote about this in its blog.

For many years, Google Maps has been used as a convenient way to explore some parts of the world without leaving home, and now Google has combined Street View and satellite imagery to create a "rich digital model of the world," which the company called "immersive mode.".

On the updated maps, you can now see not only the facade of buildings but also "go" into them, or see certain areas in a new form: at night, in bad weather or with the crowd. At the same time, the image will be superimposed on the usual useful data of Google Maps: employment levels and traffic indicators.

This feature is currently limited to several areas of Los Angeles, London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo.