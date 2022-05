The UK is looking for a lottery ticket holder who has won the £ 184 million jackpot in the National Lottery.

This was reported by Sky News.

One of the lottery tickets purchased in the UK won the biggest jackpot in the National Lottery — £ 184 million. Camelot lottery operator confirmed the win and urged ticket holders to check the winning numbers as the search for the new multimillionaire continues.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29 plus Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9.