Ukraineʼs largest oil refinery will not be operational until at least the end of the year

The Kremenchuk refinery, which was destroyed by the Russian occupiers, will not be operational until at least the end of the year.

This was announced by the head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration Dmytro Lunin, the local newspaper Kremenchukskaya Gazeta reports.

"Kremenchuk refinery, as far as I understand, will not work this year... There are no plans to dismiss people there. All people are left at work and have to repair the enterprise," Lunin said. It was the destruction of the plant that he explained the shortage of fuel that has now arisen in Ukraine.

The head of the oblast also explained that the task of the leadership now is to resume the work of Kremenchuk CHP. "There is no act on CHP yet. But the preliminary amount: is from 500 to 800 million UAH. We informed the Office of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers about this.... The oblast council can provide from 30 to 50 million hryvnias, plus the city will provide, and there is a private investor... Altogether, we have to revive the CHP," Lunin said.

According to Ekonomichna Pravda, the Kremenchuk Refinery is the largest oil refinery in Ukraine, with a design capacity of 18.6 million tons. 43.05% of the shares belong to the state (Naftogaz Ukrainy), and the rest is divided between businessmen Igor Kolomoisky and Oleksandr Yaroslavsky.