Ukrainian science fiction writer Serhiy Dyachenko has died. He was 77 years old.

His wife Marina Dyachenko wrote about this on Facebook.

The couple wrote their works together. In 2009 they moved from Ukraine to Russia, and in 2013 they moved to the United States.

Serhiy Dyachenko was born in 1945 in Kyiv. He graduated from the Kyiv Medical Institute and worked as a psychiatrist. In the 1980s, he became interested in art and began writing books and screenplays for films.

In total, the Dyachenkos have written 28 novels, dozens of short stories for both adults and children, as well as plays and screenplays. In 2005, at the Eurocon-2005 European Science Fiction Conference, the Dyachenkos were named the best science fiction writers in Europe.