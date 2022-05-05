Bloomberg: EU considers sanctions against former gymnast Kabayeva, who is called Putinʼs mistress

The European Union is considering imposing sanctions on former gymnast and head of Russiaʼs "National Media Group", Alina Kabayeva, who is linked to Russian President Putin and is called the mother of his children.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

EU ambassadors are expected to meet on Friday morning to discuss — and potentially approve — the sixth package of sanctions, which could include sanctions against Kabayeva.

The "National Media Group" is a holding company that owns shares in almost all major Russian media outlets that disseminate state propaganda. Therefore, it is responsible for supporting actions that undermine the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, according to the EU.

At the same time, the Kremlin has repeatedly denied media reports that Putin had relations with Kabayeva or had children with her. In 2014, Russian oligarch Yuri Kovalchuk, an ally of Putin, appointed Kabayeva head of the "National Media Group" after she was a State Duma member for almost seven years from the "United Russia" party.

Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States had postponed sanctions against Kabayeva for fear that it could escalate Putinʼs situation.