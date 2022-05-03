The mayor of Chernihiv said that public transport in the city will be launched by the end of the month

Chernihiv Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko said that public transport in the city is planned to be launched in the second half of May. According to him, the City Council is currently negotiating with carriers.

About it writes "Suspilne".

"Now there are 65 buses left in the city that can start working. Before the war, the routes served 230 buses. For several reasons, they are not ready to launch existing machines. The first is that the carriers are asking in advance for about 7 million hryvnias from the city budget for equipment repairs, refueling, etc., and there is no money in the city budget. Therefore, we will not rush to start transport. We will earn somewhere in the second or third decade of May", he explained.

According to the mayor, the city now lacks both drivers and fuel. Due to this, the fare should increase to 10-12 hryvnias.