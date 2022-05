The Cabinet of Ministers approved the decision of the Board of Naftohaz Ukraine and removed Olena Kobets, Director General of Ukrgazvydobuvannia (Ukrainian state-owned public joint-stock gas producer), from office.

This was reported on the Government portal.

Oleksander Romaniuk, her first deputy, is currently acting chairman of the company.

Olena Kobets was appointed head of Ukrgazvydobuvannya in May 2020.