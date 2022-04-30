A Russian military plane violated Swedish airspace

A Russian military propeller plane violated Swedish airspace.

This was reported by the Swedish Armed Forces.

On Friday night, a Russian An-30 plane violated Swedish airspace near Blekinge county. The Swedish Incident Preparedness Service monitored the entire process and photographed the plane.

"The plane was east of Bornholm [an island in the Baltic Sea, owned by Denmark] and then flew towards Swedish territory. The plane violated Swedish airspace for a short time and then left the area," the statement said.