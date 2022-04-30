40 people were evacuated from Luhansk oblast

Authorities in Luhansk Oblast, together with volunteers, were able to evacuate 35 residents, including children, from Lysychansk city. Five more were taken out of Sievierodonetsk.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"Despite the increased risks, we are evacuating every day. Yesterday two buses were lost in Popasna town, recently one — in Rubizhne. We are trying to save everyone who can still be reached by transport. There are also parents with children in Luhansk oblast who would like to resume their studies sooner. But for some reason adults are in no hurry to evacuate. Four children from Lysychansk were rescued today,” Gaidai wrote.

In total, according to him, 40 people have already left for other oblasts on April 30. The evacuation continues.