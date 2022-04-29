A project to sow clouds with silver iodide has started in Saudi Arabia. This should increase the amount of annual precipitation

In Saudi Arabia, a silver iodide cloud project has been launched in three parts of the country. According to the plan, this will increase the amount of annual precipitation by 10-20%.

The governmentʼs program is aimed at combating drought through climate change. Aviation sprays small particles of silver iodide in the clouds, which then collect in drops of water. In contact with each other, the drops increase in size, increasing the likelihood of rain.

For Saudi Arabia, targeted climate change is very important, as the country is one of the driest in the world.