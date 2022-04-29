After May 9, Ukrposhta will start selling a new stamp on the Russian ship. A separate merch will be released with the old one

After May 9, Ukrposhta will begin preparations to release a new stamp on the Russian warship. The old one will be sold by this date.

Ukrposhta General Director Ihor Smilyansky announced this on his Facebook page.

He assured that all previous orders were processed and the stamps would be delivered. Also, on the morning of May 1, the online store will open again, where you can buy a limited number of old brands.

"Additionally, as promised, from May 1 in our online store you can buy merch — T-shirts, sweatshirts (as I have in the photo) and magnets with the image of our famous brand, as well as other brands from past thematic issues. The magnets are already available for sale at the Main Post Office on the Maidan and will later be available throughout the country. Part of the sale of all merch will be directed to the needs of the Armed Forces ", Smilyansky said.

All questions about the old brand are planned to be closed by May 9, and from that date, preparations for the new brand will begin.