New TV channels are now available in the Diia application.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Diia TV has added Rada TV channel, which shows the only information marathon UA: Together, music channel M1, Pixel TV channel (All-Ukrainian online school), PlusPlus cartoon channel. FilmUADrama and XSPORT were added as well.

The Ministry reminded that Diia TV with the support of Megogo was launched the TV broadcast section to counter Russian propaganda.